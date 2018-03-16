With years of collective experience among members, local band, Parable Fifteen has grown from humble beginnings performing at open mic sessions. After the group gained popularity they started to fine tune their performances by writing their own songs. A band that began after Marc Skarda flew home from Nashville and teamed up with brother, Bryce Breeds is now touring SA as part of the Country Music tour that will take the stage in Westville, the Drakensberg, Johannesburg and East London to name a few. Fans can catch them at The German Club in Westville on 4 August, Marc Skarda told The Weekly Gazette in a recent interview.

WG: Can you introduce us to your band members and let us know who plays what?

MS: I front the band and write the songs and then Bryce Breeds is on acoustic guitar and backing vocals and Marius Botha on drums.

WG: Parable Fifteen’s music has been described as ‘modern acoustic’ tell us a bit more about your sound.

MS: We started out as an acoustic duo, Bryce and I are half brothers and we got together just a little over 7 years ago with no intention of ever doing albums or touring, we just love writing songs and we’ve always wanted to do this since we were really young. We always had aspirations of having a more country sound, more full, more rock and roll and so over the years the sound sort of evolved and developed and that’s when we decided to put together a full band.

WG: Who is the most passionate musician, the one in it for the music and nothing else?

MS: The most passionate musician in the band, I think is Marius. He does it for

the music and nothing else and you can see it with his playing, you can see it with his performance, he’s totally in it because he loves it. For Bryce and I there is a little bit more pressure because we’ve been doing this for seven years and we’ve put a lot of time, effort, blood, sweat and tears into this thing.

WG: Did you all have classical training in music or do some of you prefer to play by ear?

MS: None of us have classical training, I think all of us have taken lessons at some point along the way, but we play by ear we play by what we feel is the right thing for the song.

WG: Do you have advice for aspiring musicians?

MS: I think number one is to work hard and never let anybody tell you that you’re not good enough, but at the same time to listen to constructive criticism. I’d say that it doesn’t happen overnight, do it because you love it and if you’re doing it because you wanna be famous-don’t because there are easier ways to be famous than being a musician, LOL. But if this is what you feel in your heart and in your head, that this is what you wanna do, then never stop working hard. Never stop trying to be better than you were yesterday and you will succeed.

WG: When will you say that you, as a band have made it?

MS: I think every show what we do already makes us feel like we’ve made it as a band because, I think, we are making an impact and people love what we’re doing and so every day that we get up on stage is making it. There are a lot of goals that we still wanna hit, like a bigger national tour. We would like to go play in different arenas around the world and obviously we would like to get onto the charts here in South Africa. We have achieved chart success in America and the UK so to have it here at home would be amazing. Short term, we have this tour this year and really just want to get more people hearing our music and seeing us perform live.

WG: With a name like parable, do you think that music has the power to shape society and if so, what kind of effect do you want to have?

MS: Absolutely! We Believe 100% that music has the power to shape society, we believe that the one thing that will carry you through is authenticity and truth, you know we write songs that are real, from our lives and we believe that our music has the ability to change people’s perspectives and make people think about things a little bit differently, so from that perspective absolutely I think that we have the ability to do it and it’s just about getting in front of enough people.

WG: What was your most memorable performance as a band? What made it special?

MS: The first memorable performance was when we played on the Green Mile during the Comrades Marathon and it was televised. The first time we actually toured outside of Durban we went to Johannesburg and that was absolutely amazing with a sold out crowd.

WG: How has social media revolutionized the music scene?

MS: Social media is incredible, I mean it has opened us up to be able to spread our music to the world at the click of a button and it’s revolutionized how people consume music. It also makes it extremely difficult because people don’t buy music like they used to and it makes it easier for people to access it. It’s an interesting dynamic and it makes us have to work a little bit harder, but I think that it’s great to be able to tap into the world and be able to get your music out there pretty much free of charge.

Bryce Breeds took over the interview to answer some fun questions…

Complete the sentence…

If I had a super power it

would be…

understanding what a

woman is actually thinking.

My last meal would be…

a whole plate of sushi

The perfect date would be… a night in without distractions. Movie, dinner and deep conversation.

Choose one:

Night in or go clubbing?

Night in

Tea or coffee?

Coffee

Cats or dogs?

Dogs

Tent or mansion?

Mansion (only because camping sucks)