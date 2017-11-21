Everybody’s favourite versatile leader who successfully juggles being the president of the uMhlanga Women Achievers, a mother, businesswoman, and brand ambassador of various skin products.

Durban North News managed to stop Katia Papadopoulos in her paces to tell us more.

DNN: To anyone who does not know you, tell us more about what you do?

KP: I am the president of the uMhlanga Women Achievers and also work with my husband at Eat Greek Caterers, based at Greyville Racecourse. We are the official caterers for the Greyville Convention Centre.

DNN: How do you manage running a business, chairing the uMhlanga Women Achievers and family?

KP: It is quite hectic, but I have a good support structure in all areas so I am able to manage.

DNN: What inspires you?

KP: My inspiration comes from the ladies at the uMhlanga Women Achievers. They come each month full of energy and passion, all of them at different stages in business. Some that have been through tough times and some that are on the crest of the wave and yet they come to meetings ready to learn and network. I look at them and find myself inspired.

DNN: What does your day look like everyday?

KP: It is always hectic, I take the kids to school in the morning, go to work by 7.30am until 4.00 pm. After work I fetch the kids from school, work on UWA and later work on dinner and family time.

DNN: What is your favourite book of all time?

KP: The book that had the greatest impact on the way I think is ‘The Greatest Salesman in the World’ by Og Mandino. It is the back of the book, the scrolls that are important.

DNN: What is the one thing you always have in your bag and why?

KP: I always have my ‘just-in-case’ bag. It is a part medical-aid bag and tool-kit – you never know.

DNN: What do you love the most about what you do?

KP: The fact that I can help people is what I love. I am able to refer and connect people together on the networking side and on the catering side there is nothing more satisfying then working with your client on their event and helping to make it a success.

DNN: What do you do in your spare time?

KP: I enjoy reading. My favourite authors are Dick Francis and Lee Child

DNN: What is the one thing or food that every event must have when it comes to catering?

KP: It’s never just one thing. It is a compilation of things that will make your event special and successful. From creating a menu that will suit your theme, to the taste of the food and the service that is delivered.

DNN: What helps you to relax?

KP: Spending quality time with my family.

DNN: What is your comment on women development and their involvement in business world?

KP: There must always be development for women and a space for them in the business world. I feel it is extremely important.

DNN: What is your advice to upcoming entrepreneurs?

KP: Be passionate, work hard and say ‘yes’ rather than ‘no’. Also, do not be afraid to ask questions.

DNN: What else do you do on the side?

KP: I represent a company that specialises in anti-aging skin care and nutrition products.

DNN: What is your favourite movie?

KP: Any movie with Meryl Streep in it.

DNN: What is your motto in life?

KP: Be positive and thankful, always.