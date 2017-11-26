A gang of armed criminals, believed to have been terrorising the residents of Amanzimtoti and surrounding areas, were bust in a joint effort by dedicated crime-fighters.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said, “Three suspects were arrested at Greenwood Park after they were chased by security guards. It is alleged they committed ahouse robbery at Amanzimtoti. They took flat screen TVs, Playstation, Apple watch, jewellery and other belongings before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle. They were chased and they fired shots at the security guards who also returned fire injuring one. He is in hospital under hospital guard. Charges of house robbery, attempted murder and possession of suspected stolen property are being investigated.”

Speaking to the Southcoast News, Toti CCPO spokesman, George Snodey said, “The luck ran out for the suspects in the notorious silver VW Polo, who have been causing havoc in and around Durban and the entire greater Toti area. An alert Athlone Park resident noticed the suspects at her gate and then noticed them derailing her neighbour’s gate. She called the CCPO emergency number and the information was relayed over the radios. The suspects were disturbed when the occupant of the house was alerted to the security gate being pried off the wall.”

“Following their failed attempt, the suspects allegedly jumped back in the car and sped off. Being brazen, they drove about 200 metres and attempted another home invasion. They held up the domestic helper at gunpoint and ransacked the premises taking TVs and other items which they loaded into their vehicle. With no registration on hand, two foot-patrollers took the initiative to an assumed exit point and rightly so, the getaway vehicle and suspects sped past them. They managed to retrieve a registration number which was immediately circulated over the CCPO radios which is shared with security companies Metro K9 and SAPS,” said Snodey.

He added, “ET Security’s Tony Lokker and his crewman drove onto the N2 in search of the vehicle together with Metro K9 officers. Tony was able to locate them on the freeway and a chase ensued towards KwaMashu where the suspects crashed the vehicle.

The suspects ran into a nearby bush and sugar cane fields but Tony and his crew pursued them on foot.

They managed to arrest three suspects whilst two of them escaped. All the stolen property including a big flat screen were found in the car.”

Snodey said the arrests of the suspects was significant in the fight against crime in the area.

“The big TV was on the back seat with three of the suspects proving just how easy it is now days to load such items into a normal vehicle. The arrested perpetrators were in possession of a SAPS radio and it was tuned into the SAPS emergency channel. This kind of crime, referred to as contact crime, is becoming more prevalent as time goes by in the Toti area. Car theft is also very common. We urge residents to take the initiative and beef up security on their premises as well as join initiatives to safeguard their community. The CCPO played a very important role in this bust and residents need to lend their support to initiatives that strive to protect and secure their family and homes. Well done to all involved in the arrests and recovery from start to finish,” added Snodey.