Nine suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on 25 May 2018 on charges of public violence after they stormed the pitch and wreaked havoc at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 21 April.

Police spokesman, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said, “A further two suspects handed themselves over to detectives with regards to the case that was opened following the pitch invasion and violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 21 April 2018.

“Both suspects appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges of public violence. Nolwethu Cokotha (29) and Zibongile Njona (27) made a brief appearance in court and they were granted bail of R1 000 each pending their next court appearance.

They will join their seven other co-accused when they appear in court on 25 May 2018.”

“We are encouraged by the fact that these accused have handed themselves over and are co-operating with investigators and prosecutors. We are confident that the outstanding suspects will do the same. Warrants of arrest will be obtained to arrest those that do not handed themselves over shortly,” Brig Naicker added.

“We are appealing to those injured in the stadium violence to also contact our investigating team. At this stage we have their names, however, we do not have their contact details,” said Brig Naicker. The injured victims are requested to contact Detective Captain Reddy on 082 458 5630 or Detective Warrant Officer Mlungwana on 082 662 7764.