As part of its 20th anniversary the MySchool project donated more than R30 000 to Amanzimtoti SPCA that was collected during the past fundraising fiscal by MyPlanet supporters.

The organisation has been providing a variety of vital animal care services for over three decades in the area from the Umlaas Canal in the north to Hibberdene in the south, and for approximately 30km inland to resolve cases of abandoned, abused and neglected animals.

The MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet was launched in 1997 and the programme today raises more than R6 million a month for a wide range of schools, charities and conservation organisations.

Many thousands of Durban shoppers are amongst the 1.2 million supporters nationwide who have played their part in raising a total of R500 million over the last two decades.

Popular causes amongst supporters include national organisations such as the MyPlanet Rhino Fund, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and Operation Smile, while locally-based charities are also high on their agenda.

Last year, Durban cardholders raised more than R6.6 million for the schools and charities they choose to support including Amanzimtoti SPCA.

My School initially focused on just school fundraising, MyVillage and MyPlanet were added as additional options in 2007.

Several dedicated funds have also been launched such as the Thuso Fund for Schools and Charities to specifically assist under-resourced schools and charities.

In addition, the Dream2Teach Scholarship Fund was launched by the programme in September which enables supporters to raise funds to provide bursaries to matriculants.