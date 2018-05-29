The newly established oThongathi Museum Committee wasted no time in celebrating the rich heritage of our town and country. The committee worked tirelessly to stage a three day exhibition on the life and legacy of the father of the nation Nelson Mandela.

They exhibited collections of articles of the late former President Nelson at an event held at the Shree Veeraboga Cultural Centre Hall on May 16 to 18.

The guest speakers were Deputy Mayor of eThekwini Municipality Fawzia Peer, Deputy Mayor of KwaDukuza Dolly Govender, keynote speaker Professor Ashwin Desai from University of Witwatersrand, Selvan Chetty and Logie Naidoo.

The committee thanked the community for their patronage and participation.