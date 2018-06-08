Mayville SAPS is probing a murder case after a bakkie owner was shot dead following an alleged ‘road rage’ incident on Waterfall Road in Mayville on Sunday.

The shooting occurred after a taxi and a bakkie collided leading to a dispute between the bakkie driver and the owner of the taxi.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said, “On Sunday, at 11:15am, at Waterfall Road, outside the Jesus Dome Church, two vehicles; a taxi and a bakkie were involved in a collision. The owner of the taxi arrived at the scene and an argument ensued between the driver of the bakkie and the taxi owner. The driver of the bakkie attempted to grab the owner’s firearm.

“The taxi owner managed to take his firearm and fired a shot towards the other driver. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of the body and died at the scene.

“The suspect believed to be in his forties was placed under arrest. A case of murder is being investigated by Mayville SAPS,” Cpt Gwala added.