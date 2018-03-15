Diakonia Council of Churches (DCC) will host their annual ecumenical Good Friday service at dawn on Friday 30 March starting at the Durban Exhibition Centre (DEC) before a silent procession to the Durban City Hall.

The tradition of the Good Friday Service has become a flagship of Diakonia attended by thousands of people who gather together at the most auspicious time for Christians, to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and his death on Calvary.

DCC has worked towards a just society for some 40 years and each year, the service highlights a particular aspect of national suffering or injustice. The service this year will focus on the theme Do Not Fear, Stand Firm said the Executive Director of Diakonia Council of Churches, Nomabelu Mvambo.

“The world, and, at times, our country, may seem like it is in turmoil with rampant prejudice, corruption, crime and financial strife and while most of us feel we should rather look away and focus on ourselves, families and work stresses, we must ask ourselves if we are doing what God wants us to do in our land,” added Mvambo. Friday’s sermon will be delivered by Rev. Thulani Ndlazi, the Synod Secretary of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) who co-facilitated a research based Bible study production process that led to the formation of rural social movement called Rural Network.

Meditative singing will start at 5.15am and the service will take place at 6.00am. The service will conclude at approximately 8.15am at the City Hall with the flowering of the Cross ñ as an act of commitment by all present to act for a just society and take up Godís call. Limited parking and street parking is available at the DEC with additional off street parking around the City Hall. Transport back to the DEC from the City Hall will be arranged for the elderly and the infirm.

Entry to the Good Friday service is free, with a collection being taken up during the service to support the burgeoning costs of this event

the organisers appeal that all congregants contribute generously. All are welcome to participate in this significant, multi-lingual Christian Easter event. For more info, contact the Diakonia Council of Churches on 031 310 3500 or visit www.diakonia.org.za..