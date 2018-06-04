Internationally renowned singer from Durban, Shashika Mooruth made history at the South African Music Awards (SAMAS) when she received an International Achievement Award from South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa at Super Bowl Sun City on Saturday, 2 June.

Mooruth is the first South African of Indian origin to receive the award as producer, song writer and recording artiste. Speaking to the Phoenix Tabloid, Mooruth stated, “The announcement as recipient of the award a few weeks ago by Risa took me by surprise, however the best surprise was to receive the award from our Honourable President Cyril Ramaphosa. I didn’t know until the President was invited on stage that he will be presenting me the award. I sat in my seat and my entire journey in music from childhood till present with its highs and lows swept through my mind. In the exchange with our President, he praised my pursuance to be an original artiste in producing music despite all odds and blessed me for more. Will never forget this moment, dreams do come true.”

“Receiving the award has built my faith even more as my journey started in childhood in 1971 and we had no infrastructure to study Indian music in South Africa. I had to leave after my university studies at UNISA to India to pursue my dream. The wait was long but I never gave up. Music unites, I travel the world spreading my music towards healing souls and uniting people,” said Mooruth.

The singer said she was grateful to receive her award in the year the country is celebrating the century of our esteemed leader, Nelson Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu who also stood for peace. She thanked everyone for the messages and calls after receiving the award stating, “Everyone is so happy, yes I still cannot believe.” The singers fans took to her Facebook Page to congratulate her on receiving the prestigious award: “Great achievement for all your hard work and dedication for so many years…God bless,” said Preethma Govender.

“Congratulations Shashika. A great milestone indeed,” said Narendra Kalian below the singer’s status update. Mooruth’s music has taken her to more than 25 countries and her voice with its unique timbre is her passport to much acclaim.