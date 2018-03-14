A riot broke out outside Avoca Secondary School last Friday disrupting teaching and learning as female learners demanded that they be allowed to wear braids and hair extensions while boys have fade haircuts. They also wanted to wear ties and stockings.

Learners blocked Bhamo Avenue with burning tyres and throwing stones at passing vehicles. One learner was arrested and charged with malicious damage to property. Greenwood Park police spokesperson Seargent Vincent Mthembu confirmed the incident. He said that the police were called in to monitor the situation.

Learners told Durban North News that the school applied “different rules to different learners. We are not allowed to drink water or go to the toilet during class. During this time, water is being switched off until break time. An educator told one of the learners to mess herself when she requested to go to the toilet. They call us names like bitches, whores, monkeys and serpents,” claimed one of the learners.

A source close to Durban North News said that the department of education addressed learners on Monday promising that their issues would be addressed.

Meanwhile the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Mthandeni Dlungwana expressed concern over the growing racial and ethnic intolerance that are seemingly gaining prominence in some schools in the province.

This follows a recent uprising at Parkhil Secondary School in Greenwood Park where learners embarked on a protest at the school last week demanding that one of the educators leave the school because of her racist remarks.

Learners claimed the educator called them names like monkeys and the ‘K’ word and the school principal was ignoring their plea to have her removed from the school.

One learner told Durban North News that they have tried everything but to no avail. “Racism is still a problem in this school and the principal is defending this educator. Our complaints as learners are being ignored. When we protested peacefully on Friday, we were ignored. If this educator continues to teach here at the school she will still carry on with bullying us,” she said.

Dlungwana has called on the schools to take a firm stance against racism. “If anyone displays racist behavior, deal with it immediately. By not taking swift and immediate action, you send the message that racism is acceptable, the opposite of what you want learners and educators to think. “We reiterate the need for all our schools to develop robust policies and codes of conduct with all relevant legislation and the Bill of Rights in mind. It is advisable for schools to put in place mechanisms to ensure that no person is discriminated against on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender and more,” said Dlungwana. He said that Section 29(3) of the Constitution explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of race. Further, as all schools are entrusted with the care and guidance of minors, they have a constitutional responsibility to ensure the child’s right to a basic education and that this access in not infringed upon. “In line with the country’s Constitution, we call upon schools to have clear guidelines in their school policies about how learners and educators can report racism within the school gates and parents must be encouraged to pull their children up on it. As a department of education in KwaZulu-Natal we firmly believe that learning to live together and cope with difference is a core skill that schools are charged with imparting to their learners, in addition to knowledge and passing exams.” The school was called several times, but their phones continued to ring without being answered.