A municipal team put together by eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has drawn up a comprehensive integrated summer season programme. Special measures have been put into place to ensure that locals and visitors enjoy a safe and hassle free stay in the city.

Mayor Gumede said that the duty of the team is to encourage the public to have fun within the limits of the law without infringing on the rights of others.

“The safety of our visitors and residents is our priority. To prepare for the high numbers of visitors to our beaches we have procured wrist bands which all children will have to wear when coming into the beachfront area. These wristbands contain the details of their guardians,” said mayor Gumede.

She highlighted that the team has employed child-minders to look after children who are lost until such time that they are reunited to their parent/guardian.

“We encourage parents to look after children not just on our beaches, this includes taking care of children at home. Kids must be kept away from playing on the streets. Your child is my child and my child is your child – let us all take care of our children including those of our neighbours,” said mayor Gumede.

“We will be having our beach buddies that will be situated at various beaches around our city and will be on hand to offer any type of assistance to the visitors. Seasonal lifeguards will be deployed at various beaches and swimming pools across the city,” she said.