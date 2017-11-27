One matriculant was tragically killed, and another matriculant seriously injured earlier today after a vehicle rammed into them. A third pedestrian was also hit, sustaining moderate injuries.

The two schoolgirls, both from a nearby school, were on their way home after writing one of their final papers. They were walking on the pavement when the car hit them on the M7 east bound opposite Southway Mall.

According to Rescue Care’s operations director, Garrith Jamieson, the cause of the accident and events leading up to the single vehicle losing control remains unknown.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene just after 12.15pm to find carnage,” said Jamieson. “One of the young ladies suffered major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do and she was declared deceased on the scene.

“The second matriculant sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital. An adult male was also struck and sustained moderate injuries. He was also treated on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital. The driver sustained minor injuries.”

SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.