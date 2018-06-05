Man killed in drive-by shooting, others injured

Nathaniel Naidoo 25, who has been identified as an Oyster Box, uMhlanga employee succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the hospital after he was shot in the head.

Naidoo was among five people, including two females, heading to work, when occupants of a white vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire in the early hours of the morning, last Friday.

The victims are residents of Trenance Park in Verulam and the motive for the shooting is yet to be established.

A family member took it to Facebook to share their pain on their sudden lose, the member said, “Rest in peace Natty, you were gone too soon, heaven gained an angel and we the Naidoo family pray that God speaks to these people who are so heartless and have no remorse for human life.”

“We are currently investigating a murder case and condemn the act,” said Verulam SAPS Communications Officer Captain Henry Kisten.

Naidoo’s employers shared a heartfelt message on social media saying how they were left shaken by the incident and how they will miss him.

“This senseless act has meant that a family has lost their son, brother and grandchild. We will always miss Nathaniel who was an amazing man, employee, colleague and friend you made us proud. As The Oyster Box we hold dear our staff and their families and condemn this act in the strongest possible terms,” they said on the Facebook post.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa, Naidoo was shot during a drive-by shooting while the driver was shot in the leg.