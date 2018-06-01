One person has been killed and a second person was injured during a drive-by shooting on Neptune Drive in Verulam this morning.

According to Prem Balram of Reaction Unit South Africa, at approximately 6:12am members of were called out to the scene after receiving multiple calls from the public reporting shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival it was established that a family of five which included two females were on their way to work in Umhlanga when the occupants of a white Fiat UNO pulled up next to their Mazda 3 and opened fire on them. The driver was shot in the leg while the front seat passenger was shot in the head.

The victims sped off and stopped at a general dealer for assistance. The two injured men were rushed to a private hospital. On arrival one of the men were pronounced deceased while the second victim is being treated for a gun shot wound to his leg.

The victims are residents of Trenance Park in Verulam and the motive for the shooting is yet to be established.