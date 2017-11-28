A Ladysmith man was tragically killed this morning (28 November) in a freak accident involving a truck.

The truck was in a business premises on Thompson Rd, Ladysmith, when the accident happened. According to reports at the scene, the truck was reversing when the man was pinned beneath it.

KZN emergency services paramedics declared the man dead at the scene. The deceased has as yet not been identified.

Police have taken statements and are piecing together evidence to establish the circumstances leading up to the man’s tragic death.