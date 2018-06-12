It was a gruesome scene that met emergency and rescue personnel when they responded to a horrific accident on the N2 national highway in the vicinity of KwaMashu on Sunday night that left a man decapitated.

Crisis Medical Paramedics were swiftly on scene and spokesman, Kyle Van Reenen, said, “A man believed to be approximately 30-years-old was declared deceased by Crisis Medical paramedicson the N2 National Highway. Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway near to the Kwamashu Highway interchange for reports of a pedestrian and vehicle collision.

On arrival at the scene the severely dismembered remains of a male were found in the centre lane. Reports from the scene suggest the man may have fallen from a moving vehicle before being struck several times by passing motor vehicles, however, the facts of the incident is subject to a South African Police Services investigation,” added Van Reenen.