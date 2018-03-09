After winning the National Kids Literature Championship recently in Johannesburg, Manor Gardens Primary School learners will represent South Africa at the World Finals in Auckland, New Zealand, during July this year.

The school’s first team comprising of Michaela Crankshaw, Jemma Kasavan, Jaskaran Rajaruthnam and Sam Walker took first position in the national champs held at St David’s. While the Kids Lit Quiz organisation in New Zealand covers accommodation, meals and activities for the teams, transport to the World Final is not covered. The school is accepting donations and fundraising ideas to cover the estimated costs.

Manor Gardens Principal, Carol Lottering, said that she was proud of the learners. “This is a wonderful result for our small public school and we are all very proud of our Kids Lit Quiz champions who were up against a number of bigger and more affluent schools,” said Lottering. Media Centre educator, Isobel Sobey, who co-ordinated and coached the team will be up against tough competition from China, United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Hong Kong, Thailand and Indonesia.

