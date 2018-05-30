Durban comedy lovers will be treated to a bumper line-up of funny men when the latest edition of the Laugh Machine Comedy Show takes place at the Sky Venue at the Elangeni Maharani on 2 June.

The show features established and up and coming stand up comedians as part of perhaps the most diverse comedy lineup ever to be seen in KZN. One of the highlights of the show will be veteran comic and former radio host Neville Pillay, who thrilled audiences across the country with his razor sharp wit and unique take on current affairs.

“Top Dan” has become a household name with his signature “Indianisms” and word of the day gags. He may even belt out a tune or two. Also featured is one liner maestro Kams Govender who is widely regarded as a future comedy star, having impressed alongside some of the biggest names in the industry.

Audiences can also look forward to the comic stylings of Meshantan Naidoo, the social media sensation who is a huge hit on Facebook with his Straight Choons With Meshantan Naidoo video blog. Handsome and naturally talented, Naidoo owns the stage with his candid discussions on religion, relationships and everything else in between. Zimbabwean comedy star Troy Tesla also joins the lineup fresh from the success of his solo tour, “Whose Land is it Anyway”, and is sure to dish up some big laughs. Another big star on the lineup is Jem Atkins, the witty creator of the hit shows “Single Dad” and “Single Dad 2.” Atkins explores life as a single parent, finding the funny in topics like divorce, marriage and parenting and never disappoints with his high energy style of comedy.

Up and coming funny man Jeremiah Gounden also features on the lineup. Known for his witty tales of growing up in mixed neighbourhoods, Gounden is a born storyteller who is particularly talented at accents and impersonations. He is an act not to be missed. Laugh Machine takes place on 2 June at the Elangeni-Maharani Hotel at 8pm. Tickets are R120 and are available from Computicket/Checkers.