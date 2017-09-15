Learners at the Ladysmith High School were quickly evacuated after a bomb threat was received earlier today (15 September). The South African Police Service’s bomb squad was swiftly on the scene. The area was cordoned off and bomb experts smoothly combed the area.

No bomb or any threatening device was found on the school premises. According to Ladysmith police’s communications officer Captain Charmaine Struwig, the police were investigating the origin of the message.

Said Struwig: “The making of bomb threats is a criminal offence and anyone caught doing so will face the full might of the law. The person involved may also face civil action to recover the losses police incurred in terms of the extensive time, manpower and physical resources spent on dealing with the bomb scare.”