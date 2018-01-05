Ladysmith was buzzing on Friday with matriculants rushing to get their national Senior Certificate results. Streets were filled with activity as learners of the Class of 2017 headed to shops to get copies of newspapers to check their results. There was delight and relief for learners as their schooling career culminated after 12 long years.

Ezakheni was given the glory of top national student with Mandisa Xaba from Sakhelwe High School taking the honours for top achiever in quintel three.

Two of Ladysmith High School learners – Jamil Mohammed and Nonsikelelo Gwala – were among the top learners in KZN and were honoured at the ICC in Durban on Friday. Their school, which is also ranked sixth in the country, boasted a 98 percent pass rate. 164 learners sat for the exams and 134 obtained a bachelors pass, and 26 achieved diplomas.

The good news for KwaZulu-Natal, is that it has been capped as the “most improved” province as the matric pass rate increased by 6.5 percent. The province achieved a 72.9 percent pass compares to last year’s disappointing 66.4 percent pass. The national pass rate was also up from 72.5 percent in 2016, to 75.1 percent last year.

Ladysmith High School’s Class of 2017 top learners are: Nonsikelelo Gwala, Jamil Mohammed, Pryaska Goorhoo, Sayash Rampersadh, Lyanda Mncube, Meleza Jali, Nombuso Malaza, Shivek Goodoon, J Stefan Maritz, Caitlin Struwig, Danielle Gouws, Jivanna Reddy, Corne Jooste, Thaveshni Govender, Shanel Ranjith.

Principal Christo Pieterse said: “We are extremely proud of our 2017 class. A special thank you goes to all the staff, educators and learners for being dedicated and working towards their success, and for making this year another success for Ladysmith High School.”