The KwaZulu-Natal cricket fraternity was shocked by the sudden passing of its long-serving groundsman of the Pietermaritzburg Oval, Ram Maharaj, on Friday 8 December. Maharaj, 48, suffered a heart attack at his home in the morning. He served KwaZulu-Natal Inland Cricket and the Pietermaritzburg Oval for eight years.

He began as the assistant groundsman to Jannie Vermaak before taking over the role at the iconic ground in 2014. ”KZN Inland cricket is devastated with his sudden death and his passing is still very much a shock to his team as well,” said Jason Sathiaseelan, KZN Inland Cricket’s amateur manager.

Heinrich Strydom, KZN Cricket chief executive, passed on his condolences on behalf of the union. “Although I unfortunately did not have the opportunity to spend much time with Ram, his presence at the Pietermaritzburg Oval will be sincerely missed. He was always friendly, and judging by the reaction of the staff to the news, he was a much loved colleague. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. May he rest in peace.”

Maharaj is survived by his wife Rachel and three children.