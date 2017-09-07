Employees from Sibaya Casino enthusiastically hit the beach last week to pick up litter and debris and restore the UMngeni river and beach area to pristine condition.

The team worked tirelessly to pick up all manner of litter, from packets and cold drink cans to discarded fishing hooks and tackle.

“Marine and river pollution is a worrying scourge that is threatening the health and sustainability of our environment. It has a direct impact on indigenous plants, wildlife, birds and marine life. We wanted to take an active role in removing litter and pollutants from this beautiful beach area and hopefully inspire people in the community to be more conscious about cleaning up and conserving the environment as well,” said Solomon Khumalo, Health and Safety Manager.