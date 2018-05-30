Last weekend at the Sun Arena in Time Square, Pretoria, the curtains closed on the annual glitzy and glamorous Miss SA Pageant 2018.

With a sense of pride and awe, the vision of local residents tunnelled in on 23-year-old Chatsworth born, Karishma Ramdev, who made it to the Top 5 in the competition.

Speaking to The Chatsworth Tabloid, post-competition, Ramdev, said, “I am eternally grateful to the Miss South Africa organisation for the opportunity of a lifetime and I feel so blessed to have been on this experience. I am returning to my medical studies now to complete my fifth year and I am so excited to become a doctor in the near future. I know that the journey ahead of me is one that is so bright and I trust and have faith in the process. It’s only onwards and upwards from here.”

During previous finals, the Top 12 finalists were reduced to five. From the Top five,

the second princess was announced, followed by the first princess, and then the winner.

This year, being the 60th year of Miss SA, the organisers went straight to the Top two finalists’ announcement following the Top five cut. Among the top two, 26-year-old Fourways resident, Thulisa Keyi, was selected as Miss World South Africa, while 23-year-old Paarl resident, Tamaryn Green, was selected as Miss Universe South Africa.

Both winners will represent the country globally at the respective competitions. As only one Miss South Africa can reign, after a final determining question, Green was crowned as Miss South Africa 2018. Ramdev expressed her happiness and pride on Twitter for the two winners, by sharing a selfie accompanied by kind and encouraging words for the ladies who will go on to represent the country on a global stage.