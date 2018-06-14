Taking place at the picturesque Virginia Trails (Eston, KZN) on Saturday, 16 June, the Fedhealth IMPI Challenge #2 proudly supports the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA).

As a leader in the fight against cancer in South Africa since 1931, the purpose of CANSA is to offer a unique, integrated service to the public and to all people affected by cancer. “We’re excited to be a partner of the Fedhealth IMPI Challenge in all three regions (Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg) as the events provide a super platform for CANSA to promote the CANSA Active programme,” said Stephan Brink, National Manager of CANSA Active. “CANSA believes in being active, healthy and having some ‘Feel Good Fun’ while raising awareness and funds for the fight against cancer in South Africa. The IMPI Challenge is great because it involves everyone, not just the participants. It’s a wonderful event to build team spirit and we believe that a balanced lifestyle is vital to lowering your cancer risk.

“Just about every participant is affected by cancer in some way. Through our participation we hope to give back to local communities, by providing information, care and support to cancer survivors (patients), caregivers and loved ones, who might not have been in a position to receive support otherwise. The funds raised through our involvement with the IMPI Challenge will go towards CANSA’s service delivery, particularly with regards to our care and support programmes which include counselling, support groups, medical equipment hire, wigs, prostheses, stoma products, and accommodation if patients are living far from treatment centres at our CANSA Care Homes.” There are CANSA Care Homes in all three Provinces that provide home-from-home accommodation to patients undergoing cancer treatment at oncology clinics far from their homes. Guests at the CANSA Care Homes stay for an average of six weeks and receive meals and transport to and from treatment centres.

For more information visit: http://www.cansa.org.za/cansas-care-support/cansa-care-homes/