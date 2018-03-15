Breaking News: Current hostage situation at Cretemore Place in Phoenix.

According to information received, a husband is allegedly holding his wife hostage inside their residence. Police are on scene.

A resident on the road told the Phoenix Tabloid that the husband allegedly broke a window and entered the house at about 5am this morning.

“The husband and wife were embroiled in a dispute. From about 9am, the drama began. The husband has a knife. We heard that he locked the gate and door of the house. We also heard that he cut himself several times. Police are on scene trying to negotiate with him to release his wife without harming her. It is very tense. The couple has a son,” the resident said.