Circulating hoax messages were out in full force, gripping communities and creating panic, with police issuing an appeal for citizens to refrain from spreading the baseless information.

Three individual posts went viral with message posters going on a social media rampage.

The now notorious ‘Nkuleko Mkhize’ started the ball rolling with his Facebook Anti-Indian rant and hate speech vitriol in which he posted in the thread of comments, “I think it’s time to show Indians that they are not welcome here. A new day after the Indians go back to India or we will kill them like that girl shot in Chatsworth (sic).”

Together with those comments, a vicious Mkhize said, “We will kill them and they should go back to India.” As well as, “I think it’s time to show Indians that they are not welcomed here in KZN.”

The Anti-Indian rant sparked outrage across KZN and many condemned the post calling for Mkhize to be charged.

KZN premier Willies Mchunu spoke out against the racial comments inciting violence against Indians and said investigations are underway to determine who the perpetrator is as well as institute legal action in view of prosecution.

Meanwhile, Durban businessman, Visvin Reddy, has laid a charge of crimen injuria against Mkhize at Malvern SAPS.

In the wake of the hate speech rant, another post had the public reeling this weekend in which the father of slain Shallcross hijacking victim, Sadia Sukhraj, was slighted.

KZN police have since warned social media users not to incite further problems and to refrain from sharing the hoax messages relating to the child’s death during a botched hijacking.

The messages implied that the bereaved dad was implicated in the shooting and police spokesman, Brigadier Jay Naicker urged social media users to refrain from circulating the messages as police are still waiting for results from the ballistic tests.

“We just want to distance ourselves from these malicious rumours that are circulating on social media. Unfortunately, everybody is reposting it. We just want to say that it is certainly not true. Our investigation is still on-going and we don’t even have any ballistic reports out at this stage to even confirm who fired any shots. We’re appealing to people just to allow the family to grieve in a decent manner,” Brig Naicker said.

Finally, an ‘alleged armed robbery’ at a Gateway jewellery store, also threw members of public into a tailspin.

‘Armed robbery gateway shopping theatre. 7 suspects robbed a jewellery store in gateway a few min ago they were interrupted with the sound of the panic alarm and were forced to hold the staff And customers hostage. the cashier was not co operating and was shot in the chest were she passed away minutes after the shooting …The other four hostages are still in the store.one being a 5 year old toddler. Let’s all pray for them and the increasing crime we are facing”… (sic).’

Inundated with queries, the Gateway Management took to Facebook and confirmed that the message regarding an armed robbery and hostage situation at the centre was a hoax. Meanwhile, Marshall Security was also bombarded with a barrage of calls and spokesman, Kyle Van Reenen issued a statement citing the ‘alleged armed robbery’ as a hoax and said there was no fatal shooting. He warned social media users to stop sharing the message.