Ronaldo Paul Meyer was recently found guilty of animal cruelty in the Bizana Magistrate’s Court by Judge Bulie Pato who sentenced him to a R3000 fine or six months imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years.

According to a report by Kloof and Highway SPCA, Pato further ruled that the two pitbulls, Storm and Spartan, who were confiscated by the Kloof and Highway SPCA on 29 August last year, will not be returned to Meyer.

Meyer pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges, in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.

Pato said that state prosecutor Sabulela Mtsi proved the state’s case beyond reasonable doubt and that Senior Inspector Cheri Cooke was a clear and straight forward witness whose evidence never waived even under cross examination. He said that she was an excellent witness who told the truth.

Barbara Patrick, manager of Kloof and Highway SPCA, thanked Cooke for preparing an excellent case, the staff and volunteers at the Kloof and Highway SPCA who cared for and loved Storm and Spartan since they were taken into safe keeping.

She thanked the veterinarians and specialist veterinarian who assisted with the treatment and surgery required after the dogs were seized.

“The team at the Kloof and Highway SPCA will never tolerate or allow animal cruelty and we are committed to prosecute our cases,” said Patrick.