A 16-year-old learner sustained a stab wound to the thigh after he was accosted and attacked by a group of learners at a school in Phoenix on Friday.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were dispatched to the school after receiving a call from an educator reporting the incident. Head of RUSA, Prem Balram, said, “As a RUSA patrol vehicle approached the scene, three individuals fled from the school premises. Reaction officers apprehended a 13-year-old scholar whilst two of his accomplices managed to evade arrest.

“The 13-year-old was found in possession of an Okapi pocket knife that was used in the stabbing. While being interviewed, the boy claimed that he was asked to keep the knife with him following the stabbing. It is alleged that the victim was assaulted by the suspect on Thursday after he prevented him (suspect) from stealing a bag from a female scholar. On Friday, as the victim exited the school premises, he was accosted by the

older boy and three of his friends who were from another school in the Phoenix area,” Balram added.

“During the altercation, the 17-year-old drew a knife and stabbed the Grade 10 learner in the thigh whilst his accomplices allegedly assaulted him. The knife was then handed to the 13-year-old boy. During the interview, he pointed out the 17-year-old who was apprehended by officers. The victim proceeded to a local clinic for medical attention. The suspect was handed over to police for further investigation into the matter,” said Balram.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo, said she was aware of the incident but no case had been registered.