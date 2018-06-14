Remember to don on your Pink tutus and tekkies in support of the Pink Phoenix Cancer Foundation’s 2nd Annual Tutus and Tekkies Fun-run/ Walk on Sunday, 17 June. The event takes place at the uMhlanga promenade from 8am with the aim of creating awareness and support of cancer in honour of those we have lost to cancer and celebrate the cancer survivors. For tickets or to provide sponsorship and donations, please contact Cathy Van Lill on 082 488 9912, or send her an email on events@pinkphoenix.co.za.