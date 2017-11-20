Key Events, in association with the Smile Emporium, will be hosting their fifth Annual Denim and Diamonds Ladies Breakfast in support of The Sunflower Fund on Thursday, 30 November, at the Durban Country Club.

Organisers, Tanya Tostee and Nikki Smith, are expecting a capacity crowd of 220 ‘blinged-out’ guests at the panoramic Belvedere Room.

The bedazzling event starts at 9am and tickets are on sale, which includes a splendid goodie bag, hot breakfast, three brilliant guest speakers, a B.O.N Natural Oils gift and delicious individual desserts by Chateau Gateaux. There will also be a number of raffle packages on offer, therapeutic pamper stations and loads of prize giveaways.

A percentage of the funds raised from the event will be donated to The Sunflower Fund to enable them to create awareness and educate and recruit more blood stem cell donors. The more donors on the Registry means greater hope for patients diagnosed with life-threatening blood disorders, like leukaemia, who are in need of a blood stem cell transplant from an unrelated matching donor.

Ladies are encouraged to dress in their best ‘Denim and Diamonds’ as a fabulous prize will be awarded to the best dressed guest on the morning.

For more info, bookings and/or prize or goodie-bag item sponsorship, contact Tanya on tanya@key-events.co.za or Nikki on Nikki@key-events.co.za. For more information on The Sunflower Fund or how to become a blood stem cell donor, call toll free 0800 12 10 82 or visit www.sunflowerfund.org.za