A compassionate community and public have opened their hearts and their wallets to chainsaw victim and Durban Triathlete, Mhlengi Gwala, in raising a staggering amount of over R600 000 for his long recovery ahead.

Gwala, was attacked by three unknown assailants who brandished a chainsaw and attempted to hack off his legs during preparation for a training session in Umbilo last Tuesday.

It is believed he was accosted at gunpoint by one of his attackers and then dragged into a nearby bush where two men held him down whilst a third accomplice took the chainsaw to his legs. Gwala reported that he offered his assailants his phone, watch and bicycle but they were determined to physically harm him. Gwala sustained severe injuries to his right leg including extensive nerve damage. He underwent complex surgery and is currently recovering at Durban’s St Augustine Hospital.

Minister of Sport and Recreation, Thokozile Xasa, led a government delegation bedside visit to check in on Gwala, recently. KwaZulu-Natal Sport and Recreation MEC, Bongi Sithole-Moloi, also condemned the attack on Gwala.

Gwala has a long road to recovery ahead of him and he is looking forward to getting back into his sporting activities. The injured athlete thanked all donors for their gracious generosity and unwavering encouragement during his period of injury and recovery.