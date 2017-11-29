The Park Boulevard Pharmacy at Spar in Durban North will be hosting free HIV screening tests from 9am to 1pm as part of commemorating World Aids Day.

World Aids day is commemorated annually on 1 December. The global theme of this year’s World Aids Day is ‘The Right to Health’ and the day itself is an opportunity for every community to unite in the fight against HIV, show support for people living with HIV and remember those who have passed away.

The South African theme is ‘I have the right to know, prevention is my responsibility’.

“It is important for every South African to know their HIV status, as the infection can lead to Aids, which is why it is important to get tested and to then seek medical treatment as soon as possible if you test positive,” said centre management in a statement.

Although the disease cannot be cured, once treatment starts, a person can live to a relatively normal life-expectancy and it is important to be aware of your health.

Park Boulevard Pharmacy at Spar located at 11 Brownsdrift Road, Durban North. “Come and get tested to know your status in a controlled and secure environment, where your confidentiality is the utmost priority. Counselling will also be provided.”