It was a day filled with activities, as non-profit organisation, Black Child Foundation (BCF), hosted its healthy lifestyle programme on Saturday, at the Amajuba College stadium in Madadeni.

Black Child Foundation had its annual 8km fun run, themed “Kasi2Kasi Colour Run”, this past Saturday. After the fun run, it was a day filled with different activities, including aerobics, martial arts showcases, both male and female soccer and exhibition stalls. The fun run was one of the foundation’s healthy lifestyle programme, which they emphasize that their biggest target for most of their programmes is the youth of this country. The foundation has previously said they constantly engage with young people, so they can be able to establish different programmes, including the fight against all forms of abuse, as well as programmes that create community development and sustainability.

On the day, they also had a well known author, 32-year old Jabulani Ngcobo, also known as Cash Flow, who wrote the book ‘CashFlow Naked’, a book about financial education, and how he made his millions from forex trading.

Ngcobo was there in support of the foundation’s youth development programme, and to give business advice to aspiring entrepreneurs. BCF Strategic Planning & Project management head, Sfiso Buthelezi, said they were excited about the communities involvement, “we are happy because people in our different communities came out in numbers. It is a blessing to us to receive such support, it actually gives us more drive to keep pushing and never give up, no matter how hard it may be. I am lucky to have such a great team, we had some hiccups along the way, as planning any event comes with its challenges, but we managed to pull through. We are thankful and grateful to everyone that took part.” BCF Advisor, Thami Ngubeni, said the foundation’s core value was to encourage the youth that all is possible, “I think our greatest goal is to show the youth that you can begin where you are, with what you have. We are thankful to all our sponsors, for believing in our dream of uplifting our youth and community and we sincerely appreciate everyone who took their time to be with us. Without the communitie’s support, none of this would have been possible. We look forward to being with everyone again next year.”The Black Child Foundation can be found on Facebook, “Black Child Foundation.”