Police have confirmed that two suspects believed to be involved in the shooting of Kelly Chetty (40) in the Avoca area yesterday afternoon were killed in a shootout with police at the Kwa-Mashu Hostel this morning.

Chetty was killed in a botched hijacking attempt.

Crisis Medical paramedics and Marshall Security, arrived on the scene yesterday afternoon, to find the father of two seated in his Volkswagen Golf R, having sustained a 9mm calibre gunshot wound to the left arm and chest. He was found in a state of cardiac arrest.

He was declared deceased on the scene.

Kyle van Reenen of Marshall Security, said that the man was travelling with his daughter and son in the family vehicle when suspects attempted to hijack another motorist before setting their sights on the victim’s Volkswagen. “An armed suspect fired a shot from the front passenger side of the vehicle, striking the victim. The children although severely traumatised, were not harmed in the ordeal,” he said.

The suspects reportedly further hijacked a man of his silver Toyota Etios before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The scene was secured and handed over to the SAPS for further investigation and processing.

As per reports this morning, the two suspects were killed in a shoot-out this at Kwa Mashu Hostel, and a third suspect is on the run.