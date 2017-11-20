A fatal collision at the intersection of Alpine Road and Umgeni Road on Saturday night, shortly after 10pm, has claimed the lives of two people and left several others injured.



Rescue Care paramedics were called to the scene of a serious collision and on arrival they found absolute carnage after two vehicles collided in a T-Bone format. One vehicle was still on the roadway whilst the other vehicle had left the roadway and landed in a canal alongside Alpine Road. SAPS Search and Rescue were called to the scene to assist with the rescue as the canal was approximately 10meters below road level and the two patients in the car had sustained serious injuries.

Following a two hour rescue to hoist the two seriously injured from the vehicle in the canal, the two patients of which one was a 15 year old boy, were transported to a hospital for the further care they needed.

The car that was found on the roadway was found with one deceased male, two critically injured females and another male with minor injuries. It was later reported that one of the females had been declared deceased in hospital.