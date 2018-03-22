By Danica Hansen

A stellar performance was put on by the budding young actresses of Mari Stella School when audiences delved into the world of Greek Mythology for Circus Olympus from 15-16 March.

Five stories culminated within 2 Acts to form a show that explored mythology with fun, flair and a few modern twists. The learners performed exceptionally well and had a lot of fun putting the performance together. The play helped to grow learners as they practiced their team work skills by learning to work together. Directing the play was Lerushca Smith. “It was a lovely opportunity for the cast to showcase their abilities,” said Smith. With a fun, self-reflexive narrative and some truly loveable characters, the show was described as “meta-drama.”