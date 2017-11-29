The KZN Department of Economic Development together with the Nelson Mandela Chatsworth Youth Centre will be hosting a number of agencies and government departments on Saturday, 2 December from 9am to 1pm.

Residents are welcome to attend and they will have the opportunity to engage and

learn more about who they can turn to for help or information. Agencies, boards and departments that will be there on Saturday are Office of the Public Protector, Department of Labour, Human Rights Commission, KZN Liquor Authority, Legal Aid Board, Financial Services Board, National Credit Regulator, Old Mutual Finance, the Financial Services Board, Anti-Drug Forum, KZN Gambling Board and many more important organisations. By attending this mini-expo, residents will be able to talk to people from the different departments that regulate government laws and by-laws that protect everyone.

Everyone is welcome to attend this important mini-expo on Saturday, 2 December from

9am to 1pm. Food will be provided. At 10am there will be a sit down session when every department will introduce themselves and explain their functions. For more information call Clive Pillay on 061 429 2574.