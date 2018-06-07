Guests were dazzled by a fleet of sleek classic cars at the debut launch of the Concours d’ Elegance classic car show on Monday, 30 May at the elegant Durban Country Club. A lavish afternoon launch was complimented by champagne, fine finger foods and the seaside venue’s stunning views.

The car show, which is the first of its kind in Durban will showcase South Africa’s finest classic motoring treasures Sunday, 12 August.

John Aritho, who co -owns the event with Avish Maharaj said the show is just what Durban needs. “Durban needs family days and we wanted to bring in heritage- Durban has a lot of heritage. We wanted to bring families together to enjoy classic cars food and fashion and the good Durban weather,” he said.

Among the delights featured will be a timeless Mercedes Benz 190SL; a Jaguar E-Type, a classic 1928 Rolls Royce Phantom 1 Tourer and a 1957 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud masterpiece.“We have it all, from rare vintage masterpieces, to desirable collections and particular vehicles of interest and we are delighted to bring this all together with fashion and food,” said co-organiser Avish Maharaj. In an effort to bring history alive, Concours d’ Elegance Durban has encouraged visitors to dress in their finest ensembles in celebration of a timeless era. “It’s all about chic vintage style, lace, pearls, waistcoats and barrettes – clothing that imitates the style of a previous era,” added Aritho.

DCC Marketing manager, Mary-Ann Wilkie said the club was exited to host the event. “We are hosting the classic car show in August. We are so excited to host

such a trendy, high-end event and it’s the perfect fit between these classic vintage cars and the legacy of the Durban Country Club.”

Attending the launch was Vinesh Reddy who said: ” We must thank DCC as well. This is a superb venue. I have attended some car shows overseas the cars are beautiful and I think Durban really needs something like this.” In addition, Concours d’ Elegance Durban is honouring Durban’s elderly by identifying Tafta (The Association for the Aged) as the charity beneficiary of choice. In celebration of the organisation’s 60 years of existence, Concours d’ Elegance Durban is committed to recognising and celebrating the elders in the province.

“These elders are also our timeless classics and we need to extend our gratitude to them for leaving behind a wonderful legacy. We want to make a meaningful contribution to ensure that they live their best life through their golden years,” added Maharaj.