The fatal shooting of 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj during a botched hijacking last week in Shallcross, Chatsworth, left residents of Durban and surrounding areas both shaken and enraged.

Following the incident, KwaZulu-Natal based radio station, East Coast Radio, spearheaded the #StandUpForSadia Campaign, which saw supporters come out in their numbers, wearing the colour orange in solidarity, last week Friday. Evergreen Primary School, the school that Sukhraj attended, recently held a special programme in honour of her memory, while heeding the call for a gun and crime free South Africa. Orange balloons were released into the sky to honour Sadia’s memory.

Many other schools, organisations, and companies also wore orange in solidarity with the campaign, and went a step further by hosting placard demonstrations and hosting programmes to create more awareness about the state of crime in the country.