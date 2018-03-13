The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) will again host the Durban Festival of Chariots over the Easter weekend from 30 March to 2 April at the Old Durban Drive Inn. Dance, drama, music, and a full stage show of cultural entertainment are on the cards for this year’s festival. Lifestyle, question and answer booth, vegetarian food stalls, a children’s theme park, astrology, mantra meditation and a shopping boutique will be available. The traditional chariot parade will be held on 30 March at 10am, starting from the Tropicana Hotel. The festival is free and all are welcome. Guests will be treated to free vegetarian meals.