Durban entrepreneur, Aroon Patel, has signed up for The Association of the Aged, Tafta’s, annual Trail Run in support of the organisation’s 2017 fundraising appeal.

Patel, a fitness enthusiast and engineer, who has been supporting Tafta for the past decade challenged fellow entrepreneurs to step out in support of Durban’s elderly.

“I have already reeled in my business partner, Gason Moonsamy, who is ready for a drastic change in his lifestyle, and this type of event could be just the kick-start for him,” said Patel who has called on local businessmen and families to join in the fun event at Virginia Bush Nature Reserve on Sunday, 19 November, in celebration of Tafta’s mission to inspire active ageing.

“We are an outdoor family that tries to make the most of the fabulous weather and access we have in Durban. We participated last year, and had a great time with family and friends and are looking forward to an even better time this year,” he said.

Patel aims to assist Tafta by encouraging donations through his extensive network of family and friends, through social media platforms. He further aims to link the organisation with various corporates and organisations that could utilise their services and collaborate on mutually-beneficial projects.

“My grandmother was hosted at a Tafta facility during the last years of her life, and her experience was a very pleasant and dignity-preserving one. Our family has always appreciated the level of care that was provided to our granny, and I guess that kept Tafta on my radar,” he said.

All proceeds from the event will contribute towards providing a three course meal to Tafta elders during the festive period. Participants are also called on to bring along an item of toiletry that will be donated to Tafta’s needy pensioners as part of its Christmas campaign.

“We are hugely grateful to have Aroon Patel support Tafta’s Trail Run this year and encourage more Durban businessmen to join him in this great initiative,” said Gail Samuels, Divisional Manager Income Development, Marketing and Public Relations.

Participants can choose to compete in the 4km or 8km, there is a entrance fee, and can look forward to winning some very exciting prizes at the event. These include a family weekend away in the South Coast sponsored by Platinum Destinations, other hotel accommodation vouchers from Tsogo Sun Hotels, and the Riverside Hotel and various gift hampers. Terms and conditions apply.

Pre-registration can be completed at www.roag.co.za or www.wardevents.co.za and on-the-day registration begins promptly at 5.45am.

The race is scheduled to begin at 7am from Virginia Preparatory School.

For more information contact Ateesha on 031 332 3721 or email ateesha@tafta.org.za

or visit www.tafta.org.za