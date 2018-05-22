Durban cannabis dispensary offers ‘miracle’ to patients

Founder of Canna Culture and chair of the KZN branch of the Cannabis Development Council of SA, Krithi Thaver has said that the cannabis dispensary in Durban North aims to set a foundation for soon-to-be-legalised cannabis.

The cannabis dispensary which was recently opened, is said to be the first for Africa. Even though marijuana is still illegal is South Africa, Thaver believes that this will soon change. Taking to The Phoenix Tabloid, he said that they will not be selling cannabis buds at the Holistic Relief Wellness and Pain Management Centre but cannabis-infused oils. “Patients will first have to consult with a doctor, chiropractor or homoeopath at the centre who can prescribe different strengths of cannabis-infused oils,” Thaver said.

According to Thaver, their treatment regimens combine traditional medical practices in chiropractics, physiotherapy, diseases and illnesses (acute and chronic) to treat the whole body. The practitioners at the centre are all medical professionals who have thoroughly researched the extensive medical uses of cannabis and have enthusiastically embraced its potential benefits. “The global consensus is growing that the hemp crop is in fact a ‘miracle’ plant and we are immensely pleased to be able to finally offer this ‘miracle’ to Durban,” said Thaver. He said as long as possession of any part of the indigenous dagga plant remains illegal, patients need to be referred. Thaver claims the component of the cannabis plant used for medicinal products is legal in South Africa‚ therefore “everything was above board” at the centre.