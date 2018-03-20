After Belfrost Primary School in Tongaat was abandoned in 2014 due to the limited number of learners and financial constraints, such as the water and electricity bill which sky rocketed to R150 000, the school was shut down.

The Department of Public Works together with the Department of Education in the Pinetown district allocated the facility to a school specialising in learners with special education needs (LSEN) two years ago, but nothing has happened since.

This has received a thumbs-up from the Down Syndrome Association KwaZulu Natal who were very excited to hear the news and mentioned how they needed more schools for learners with special needs.

Three years later, the school has now become a playground for criminals, claims the community.

Members of the community reported various incidents where criminals have used the school as their place to ply their trade.

Zamani Ngcobo who lives next to the school said: “It is sad what has become of the school, criminals vandalise it and it was alleged about a year ago that a girl was dragged by a group of boys to the abandoned school building and raped. We wish to see the department of education and our councillors do something about the school.”

According to Tongaat police communications officer Captain Patrick Ngwane, the police have received reports of criminals using the school as a hiding place. “We are still investigating the issue with relevant authorities” said Ngwane.

Speaking to Down Syndrome Association KwaZulu-Natal, Durban branch manager Angie Govindsamy said: “We have so many kids that are still on our waiting list for school admission, but due to a limited number of schools for them we cannot accommodate them all.”

She said that she hoped the school would be properly and speedily developed as an LSEN facility.

Ward Councillor Dolly Munien said,”With regards to the Belfrost School situation, I have been trying to liaise with various officials in order to try to get the school re-developed into a more community based organisation, where private investors are looking to offer their efforts.”