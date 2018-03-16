A cocaine dealer (40) was nabbed with an estimated R350 000 worth of drugs, according to police. It was reported that the accused was found in possession of several forms of cocaine, including rock and powder form.

This was after Provincial Drug Unit members acted on information of a suspect that was dealing and supplying other drug dealers at Point and surrounding areas. Police reported that after monitoring the activities, an operation was conducted on 6 March at 6pm at a flat in the Point area, where the suspect was arrested.

According to police, members then proceeded to the Wentworth area following information about drug activities and disruptive drug operations were conducted at one of the flats’ parking lots. The place was searched and 69 bags of cocaine were found between the concrete wall bricks.

In a report, SAPS communication and media liaison, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said that the street value of the cocaine was more than R6 900.

“No one was arrested but removing such drugs from the streets means preventing such drugs from reaching the hands of our youth. Follow-up operations will be conducted to ensure that the dealer is apprehended,” she said.