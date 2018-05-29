Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Medical and Response Teams dashed to the home of a Cornubia resident, after they received several calls for assistance as the woman was threatening to jump from the upper level window of her home on Tuesday.

RUSA boss, Prem Balram, said, “Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the housing complex by residents requesting assistance to subdue the emotional woman. Reaction Officers and Medics were dispatched to the complex and upon arrival found the woman crying in the upstairs bedroom.

“She explained that her 15-year-old daughter was raped last month by a man known to the family. For her safety and because she was severely traumatised by the incident, the teenager had to move to another province to live with family.

The 51-year-old mother went on to explain that she was also raped a few years ago and could not live with the fact that her daughter had to suffer the same fate.”

Medics counselled the woman who refused to seek professional help and opted to remain in the care of her neigbours until her husband arrived from work, said Balram.

He added, “Members of public are urged to seek immediate help when challenged with traumatising situations and incidents. Help is always available. Counselling and speaking to someone with knowledge and compassion can make a world of difference for the affected individual. The residents who called for assistance are commended for taking swift action by seeking help. Time is always of the essence in such situations.”