Two people were killed in a crash along the R103 on Sunday morning, 3 December, near Roosboom.

It is reported that the accident involving a taxi and a truck took place at about 6am. The taxi was filled with worshippers on their way to church. 14 other passengers sustained injuries.

InnovaMed Private Ambulance Service and KZNEMS responded to the scene. The injured were taken to the Ladysmith Provincial Hospital. The Ladysmith police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.