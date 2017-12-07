The Grade 1, 2 and 3 learners of St Benedict School ended off the school year with their annual Carols by Candlelight and Nativity Service. The Grade 1 learners performed the nativity story, while the Grade 2 and 3 learners presented various musical and dance numbers. The evening ended with parents and friends lighting their candles and joining in the carol singing. St Benedict prides itself in hard work and excellence while raising the bar in education and growth of its learners. The annual Carols by Candlelight and Nativity Service showed parents just how much effort is put into the educating the learners, allowing them to shine this Christmas season.