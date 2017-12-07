The Grade 1, 2 and 3 learners of St Benedict School ended off the school year with their annual Carols by Candlelight and Nativity Service. The Grade 1 learners performed the nativity story, while the Grade 2 and 3 learners presented various musical and dance numbers. The evening ended with parents and friends lighting their candles and joining in the carol singing. St Benedict prides itself in hard work and excellence while raising the bar in education and growth of its learners. The annual Carols by Candlelight and Nativity Service showed parents just how much effort is put into the educating the learners, allowing them to shine this Christmas season.

(Back row) Zibusiso Dlamini (angel), Pia Purcell (star), Andiswa Gumede (angel), (middle row) Brady Blignault (Mary), Sibusiso Mbatha (Joseph), (front row) Omphile Selai, Temwa Phiri and Terri Nhlapo (shepherds)
Grade 2 soloists – Swelihle Myeni, Akhona Thabethe, Liso Londa and Zoe Downing
The Grade 1narrators (back row) Alexis Duncan, Zach Wallace, Aiden Wallace, Zanokuhle Myeza and Darian Padayachee, (front row) Mabhalenhle Mthembu, Mpumelelo Shezi, Ande Mathonsi and Lia Govender

