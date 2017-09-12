HAVE YOU GOT A TALENT IN SINGING OR DANCING?

If you answered YES to the above question and you are a singer or dancer with undiscovered talent who dreams of taking to the stage, then this is the ultimate opportunity to showcase your talent! Now in its seventh consecutive year, Chatsworth’s Got Talent is the ideal platform to kick start your performing career. Winners of Chatsworth’s Got Talent 2017 stand a chance to win their share of R 34 000 in cash!

Each year the event kicks off with two audition rounds, a semi-final and a final round, each bringing an entertaining and exhilarating feel to the Centre’s atmosphere. Auditions will be held on Saturday, 23rd and 30th September 2017 at the Barcelos parking area from 10am and entry into the competition is FREE. Successful finalists from the 1st and 2nd auditions combined, will be mentioned and showcased in the Chatsworth Tabloid to ensure that the community is kept up to date. The semi-finals and finals will take place on the 7th & 14th of October 2017. The talent show has grown to be the community’s favourite and is much awaited by many who either want to participate, visit the Centre to be a part of the action or support our local talent. In action every year is Big M Productions – Rajiv Mothie who not only MC’s each week of the talent show but also provides a fresh and dynamic performance along with his Afrofusion team at the final event.

Chatsworth Centre has now opened the call for entry to the public and should you want to participate in the famous event that is on everyone’s lips, then visit the Information Desk to collect an entry form. The event provides an opportunity for talented individuals to showcase their skills in stage performances by either providing a dance or singing act. Judging the entire competition are three independent judges who all stream from an entertainment industry of singing, dancing and choreography and are responsible for providing all contestants with professional tips and advice.

What can I win?

Two categories of genres are open, which are singing & dancing. Winners in each category will each receive R 12 000 cash and an artist management contract for the duration of one year worth R 25 000, courtesy of Big M Productions and a tablet sponsored by Careers 2000. Runners up will each receive R 4 500 cash in both categories. Careers 2000 will also be giving away a tablet to the audience on the grand finale. This will take place via a lucky draw, so visit the Careers 2000 table on each day of the event to enter.

Adding momentum to the competition, Chatsworth Centre will also be giving away a R1000 voucher to one of the contestants in the Community’s Choice Award. In order to vote for your favourite contestant, LIKE the Chatsworth Centre Facebook Fan page and then LIKE your favourite contestant’s video. It’s that easy!

The contestant video with the most LIKES will win the Community’s Choice Award and the cash prize which will be given away at the final event to be held on Saturday, 14th October 2017.

LIKE the Chatsworth Centre Facebook page – www.facebook.com/chatsworthshoppingcentre and you will be on your way to getting the most updated information. Contact us at the Chatsworth Centre Marketing office on (031) 401 9517 during office hours or visit www.chatsworthshoppingcentre.co.za for competition rules and regulations.