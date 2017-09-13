Home Online Publications Chatsworth Tabloid Online Chatsworth Tabloid 13 Sep online Chatsworth Tabloid 13 Sep online Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Click here to read the paper online RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Durban North News 13 Sep online Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid 12 Sep online Phoenix Tabloid 12 Sep online MOST POPULAR Southern Star 08 August online Celebrating women of strength Gang arrested for Sea Cow Lake shooting What a catch! Load more HOT NEWS Isidingo’s Devnarain for SABC board Ladysmith Herald 08 August online Taxi ‘chicken’ game sparks controversy Umlazi Times 23 August Online