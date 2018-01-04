Home Online Publications Chatsworth Tabloid Online Chatsworth Tabloid 04 January Chatsworth Tabloid 04 January Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter CLICK HERE to read the Chatsworth Tabloid 04 January online RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Weekly Gazette Central 04 January Ladysmith Herald 03 January Phoenix Tabloid 3 January online MOST POPULAR Life imprisonment for six rapists Bluff man attacked by pet pitbull On the Couch with Masood Boomgaard Southern Star 05 December online Load more HOT NEWS Fatal crash leaves 2 dead and several injured Home affairs offline as community wait in the rain Ladysmith taxi operations suspended Expo gives residents opportunity to engage with government